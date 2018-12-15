WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.71. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin purchased 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 10,575 shares of company stock worth $86,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 28,768,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.