Willis Investment Counsel Sells 168,100 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,100 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 152,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 24.42%. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

