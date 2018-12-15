WillScot Corp (WSC) Director Mark S. Bartlett Buys 25,000 Shares

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $298,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,657. WillScot Corp has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.93.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.32). WillScot had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WillScot Corp will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

