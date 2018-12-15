Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Windstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Windstream posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windstream will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Windstream.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Windstream’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Windstream from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Windstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Windstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Windstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Windstream by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.05. Windstream has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

