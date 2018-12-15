Workspace Group (WKP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,069.56 ($13.98).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 843 ($11.02) on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 748 ($9.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,040.50 ($13.60).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 20 ($0.26) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a GBX 10.61 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.7 million sq.

