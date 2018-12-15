Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Increases Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 815,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,326,000 after buying an additional 73,025 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 49.7% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 573,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,551,000 after buying an additional 120,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $52.73 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Altria Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

