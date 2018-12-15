Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,280 Lennar Co. (LEN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,595 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,393,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $74.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Lennar stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,280 Lennar Co. (LEN)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/worth-venture-partners-llc-purchases-shares-of-2280-lennar-co-len.html.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.