WPP (WPP) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WPP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.97) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on WPP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,254.21 ($16.39).

LON WPP opened at GBX 869.40 ($11.36) on Wednesday. WPP has a one year low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,774 ($23.18).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

