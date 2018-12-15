Wrap Technologies Inc (WRTC) Insider Acquires $84,500.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) insider Scot Cohen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Wrap Technologies Inc has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $9.00.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/wrap-technologies-inc-wrtc-insider-acquires-84500-00-in-stock.html.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.