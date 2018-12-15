Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Acquires 24,000 Shares of Jason Industries Inc (JASN) Stock

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 10,000 shares of Jason Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $17,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 10,000 shares of Jason Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00.

On Thursday, November 29th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 20,000 shares of Jason Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 12,000 shares of Jason Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $23,760.00.

Jason Industries stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Jason Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jason Industries Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Jason Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 733,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jason Industries by 3,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 734,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 714,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jason Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jason Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jason Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 91,681 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JASN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jason Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Jason Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

