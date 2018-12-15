Xencor (XNCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XNCR. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. 172,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,540. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.79. Xencor has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Foster sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $1,841,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Xencor by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

