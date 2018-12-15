Xperi Corp to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (XPER)

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) – B. Riley increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xperi in a report released on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Xperi from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Xperi has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $100.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Xperi by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 96,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Xperi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 325,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

