XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.49. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,487,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,825,000 after purchasing an additional 305,292 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,839,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,997,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,640,000 after purchasing an additional 721,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 50.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,553 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 489,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,911,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

