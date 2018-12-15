XPO Logistics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 44,865 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,215% compared to the average daily volume of 1,938 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,487,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,825,000 after purchasing an additional 305,292 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,839,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,997,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,640,000 after purchasing an additional 721,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 489,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

