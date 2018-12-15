XPO Logistics (XPO) Bonds Rise 0.9% During Trading Analyst

An issue of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) bonds rose 0.9% against their face value during trading on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The debt issue has a 6.125% coupon and will mature on September 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $98.25 and were trading at $100.71 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $108.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on XPO Logistics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 70,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in XPO Logistics by 22.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $820,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in XPO Logistics by 441.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 105,026 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.49.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “XPO Logistics (XPO) Bonds Rise 0.9% During Trading Analyst” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/xpo-logistics-xpo-bonds-rise-0-9-during-trading-analyst.html.

About XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.