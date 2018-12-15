XPO Logistics (XPO) Given a $98.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $108.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. 23,229,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $116.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,153,000 after acquiring an additional 966,927 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,019.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,593,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,831,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,174,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,997,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,640,000 after acquiring an additional 721,707 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,380,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.