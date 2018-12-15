XPO Logistics (XPO) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -3.78

News headlines about XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. XPO Logistics earned a daily sentiment score of -3.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $51.55 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.15.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

