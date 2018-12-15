Yext Inc (YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman Sells 30,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $466,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $465,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $514,800.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $507,000.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,020,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $538,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $1,104,000.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $554,700.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $576,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $583,500.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $15.27. 383,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,968. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.46. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

