Yirendai (YRD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YRD. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Yirendai from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of YRD opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $851.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.90. Yirendai has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $47.93.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. Yirendai had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yirendai will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yirendai in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Yirendai in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Yirendai in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yirendai in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Yirendai by 119.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

