Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (CMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

NYSE:CMC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 601,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,895. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

