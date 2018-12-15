Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Brokerages predict that Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luxoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.70. Luxoft posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxoft will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luxoft.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Luxoft had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $228.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LXFT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Luxoft from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Luxoft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $38.00 target price on Luxoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Luxoft in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:LXFT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 162,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,140. Luxoft has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Luxoft by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc engages in the provision of software development and information technology solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe (excl. UK), United Kingdom, Russia, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Other. The company was founded in March 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

