Zacks: Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) to Announce $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $353.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $101.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

Shares of CFR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.13. 428,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $121.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Bobby Berman sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $140,657.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,060,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 386,500 shares in the company, valued at $36,218,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 158,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

