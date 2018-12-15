Zacks: Analysts Expect TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) to report sales of $228.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TerraForm Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.71 million to $232.23 million. TerraForm Power posted sales of $135.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TerraForm Power will report full year sales of $781.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $778.18 million to $785.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $937.45 million, with estimates ranging from $826.80 million to $996.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TerraForm Power.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). TerraForm Power had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $246.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TERP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TerraForm Power in a research note on Friday, September 28th. initiated coverage on shares of TerraForm Power in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,705,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,903,000 after purchasing an additional 181,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,705,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,903,000 after purchasing an additional 181,610 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,776 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 1,054.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,024 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 152,442 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

TERP traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 628,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,610. TerraForm Power has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. TerraForm Power’s payout ratio is presently -62.81%.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

