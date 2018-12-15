Zacks: Analysts Expect WMIH Corp (COOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WMIH Corp (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WMIH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.56. WMIH posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WMIH will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WMIH.

WMIH (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. WMIH had a net margin of 183.04% and a return on equity of 160.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COOP shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of WMIH in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WMIH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WMIH and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WMIH in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of WMIH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WMIH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,534,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WMIH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WMIH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

Shares of COOP opened at $13.34 on Monday. WMIH has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.17 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies.

