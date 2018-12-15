Zacks: Analysts Set $30.33 Price Target for Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST)

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $30.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Business First Bancshares an industry rank of 96 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. FIG Partners started coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BFST opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th.

In related news, CFO Greg Robertson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

