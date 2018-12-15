Zacks: Analysts Set $6.00 Price Target for ASV Holdings Inc (ASV)

ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ASV an industry rank of 235 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get ASV alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of ASV stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ASV has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. ASV had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that ASV will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASV stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.79% of ASV worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASV (ASV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.