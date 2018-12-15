Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Corp (CLAR) to Post $0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. Clarus posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of CLAR opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $303.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 62.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.