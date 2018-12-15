Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nice Ltd (NICE) to Post $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will report $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Nice reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $356.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.67 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nice to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nice to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

Shares of NICE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.68. The company had a trading volume of 235,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,540. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $84.49 and a fifty-two week high of $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,084,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,988,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,132,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,585,000 after acquiring an additional 170,578 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 628,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,231,000 after acquiring an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

