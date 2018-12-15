Zacks: Brokerages Expect Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) will post $6.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Restoration Robotics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.84 million and the highest is $6.20 million. Restoration Robotics posted sales of $5.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Robotics will report full-year sales of $21.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.13 million to $21.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.78 million, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $29.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Restoration Robotics.

Get Restoration Robotics alerts:

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 324.32% and a negative net margin of 103.09%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. William Blair started coverage on Restoration Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Robotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of Restoration Robotics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. 152,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,580. Restoration Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Restoration Robotics by 173.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 547,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Restoration Robotics by 173.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 547,968 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Restoration Robotics by 180.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 982,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 632,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Restoration Robotics in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Restoration Robotics in the third quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Robotics (HAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.