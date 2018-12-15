Zacks: Brokerages Set $34.00 Target Price for Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $34.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.88 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kelly Services an industry rank of 53 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Sidoti started coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $20.40. 103,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,746. The stock has a market cap of $801.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.74. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $32.31.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

