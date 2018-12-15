Zacks: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $49.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innovative Industrial Properties an industry rank of 150 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $21,037,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10,447.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 169.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 88,070 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 197,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,663. The company has a market cap of $485.67 million, a PE ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 0.94. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $55.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

