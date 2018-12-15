Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LKQ (LKQ) to Sell

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LKQ Corp’s third-quarter earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same. Global organic revenue growth from parts and services are likely to decline marginally in the fourth quarter. For 2018, the company anticipates organic revenue growth for Parts and services segment in the range of 4.5% to 5.0% compared with the prior guidance of 4.5-5.5%. High expenditure due to fluctuating prices of fuel, scrap metal and other commodities and product recall are adding to the company’s selling, general and administrative expenses, which will hurt its margins.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,574. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Varun Laroyia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LKQ by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LKQ by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

