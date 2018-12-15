Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Momo (MOMO) to Strong Sell

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOMO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. 86 Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.97.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $25.22. 2,757,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,450. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.84. Momo has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. Momo had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Momo’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

