Zacks Investment Research Lowers GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY) to Sell

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.68.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

See Also: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.