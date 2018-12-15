Zacks Investment Research Lowers Movado Group (MOV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOV. Sidoti raised shares of Movado Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Movado Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of MOV opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Movado Group had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $161,340.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,018.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,832,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 256.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 284,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 75,179 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

