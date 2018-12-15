Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peabody Energy (BTU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Clarkson Capital cut Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Peabody Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In related news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 3,187 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $112,437.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,847.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,245,056 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $293,854,000 after acquiring an additional 160,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,245,056 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $293,854,000 after acquiring an additional 160,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,232 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $286,716,000 after acquiring an additional 674,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,292,224 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $117,367,000 after acquiring an additional 236,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,593,969 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,753 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

