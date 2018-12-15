Zacks Investment Research Lowers Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. It offers creative solutions, such as direct marketing, customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communication, events communication, and multicultural or ethnic communication services, as well as engages in the video production and broadcast business.

