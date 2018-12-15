Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $19.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCR. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CONSOL Coal Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

CCR opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $467.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.96. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is 140.41%.

In other CONSOL Coal Resources news, Director Consol Energy Inc. bought 9,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $177,292.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 140,972 shares of company stock worth $2,590,111 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of CONSOL Coal Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

