Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dassault Systemes (DASTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Dassault Systemes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

DASTY stock opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Dassault Systemes has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $163.00.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $961.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.56 million. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 36.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 1.1% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software applications and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS 3D design software for 3D and electrical design, simulation, product data management, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides a scientific collaborative environment for biological formulated products and advanced materials.

