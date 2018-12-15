Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $114.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Expansion into new markets, focus on strengthening the card business, rising rate environment and increasing loan demand will benefit the bank’s financials. Also, lower tax rates, strong balance sheet position and easing of stringent regulations are expected to offer some support. However, dismal mortgage banking performance (as originations continue to decline) remains a major concern. This is expected to hurt the bank's non-interest income growth to some extent. Nevertheless, JPMorgan continues to enhance shareholders' value through steady capital deployment activities.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.04.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $99.28 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $347.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

