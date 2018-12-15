Zacks: York Water Co (YORW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned York Water an industry rank of 77 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YORW. Zacks Investment Research raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised York Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in York Water by 22.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in York Water by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in York Water by 10.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in York Water by 4.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in York Water by 22.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

York Water stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. York Water has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.37 million, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.19.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. York Water had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.34%.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

