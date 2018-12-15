Zenith Energy (ZEN) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 490,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 731,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

In other news, insider Andrea Cattaneo purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,860.05).

About Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

