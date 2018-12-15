Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) & Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) Head to Head Analysis

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Zimmer Biomet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $990,000.00 15.91 -$14.62 million N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet $7.82 billion 2.84 $1.81 billion $8.03 13.57

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -782.97% -69.15% -53.86% Zimmer Biomet 22.42% 12.88% 5.95%

Dividends

Zimmer Biomet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bionik Laboratories does not pay a dividend. Zimmer Biomet pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zimmer Biomet has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -2.3, suggesting that its share price is 330% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bionik Laboratories and Zimmer Biomet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Zimmer Biomet 2 8 13 0 2.48

Zimmer Biomet has a consensus price target of $134.90, indicating a potential upside of 23.77%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Bionik Laboratories on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Systems, which include the InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND, an add-on module to be used with the InMotion ARM; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions. The company is also developing InMotion HOME, an upper extremity product that allows patients to extend their therapy for as long as needed while rehabilitating at home; and ARKE, a robotic lower body exoskeleton designed for wheelchair bound individuals suffering from spinal cord injuries, stroke, and other mobility disabilities. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

