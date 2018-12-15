Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 589,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 812,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 483,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 766.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 2,522,054 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 99,274 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

About Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

