Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,947,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 7.48% of Zoetis worth $3,291,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Zoetis by 5,516.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,679,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after buying an additional 1,649,710 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Zoetis by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,216,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,509,000 after buying an additional 1,393,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,806,000 after buying an additional 1,389,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,202,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,757,000 after buying an additional 1,034,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,890,000 after buying an additional 985,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $233,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,511 shares of company stock worth $16,081,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Argus set a $105.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

