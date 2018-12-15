Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Receives $25.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $248.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

