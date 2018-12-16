$0.36 EPS Expected for Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.46. Medidata Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDSO shares. ValuEngine cut Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medidata Solutions to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medidata Solutions to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Medidata Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medidata Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.10.

NASDAQ:MDSO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Medidata Solutions has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $88.87.

In other news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,862 shares in the company, valued at $6,664,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $487,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,022. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,494,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,421,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 106.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 251,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 130,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

