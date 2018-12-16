$0.40 EPS Expected for Qiagen NV (QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Qiagen reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $377.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.16 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qiagen from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Qiagen from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

