$0.85 EPS Expected for AT&T Inc. (T) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

T traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. 41,618,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,719,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $185.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 68,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 198,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the second quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 27.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.