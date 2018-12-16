$0.92 EPS Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Delphi Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

DLPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Delphi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of DLPH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. 1,648,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $60.39.

In other Delphi Technologies news, CEO Kevin P. Clark acquired 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.43 per share, with a total value of $762,633.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,037.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Helmut Leube acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,810 shares of company stock worth $1,051,103 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 88.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 2,433.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 52.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,997,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,729,000 after buying an additional 943,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

